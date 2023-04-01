Obituary: Nicholas ‘Nick’ Craig Kenik

Nicholas ‘Nick’ Craig Kenik, age 71, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on March 3, 2023. Nick was a kind, hardworking, and wonderful man who will be deeply missed by all.

Nick was born to Raymond and Betty (Proctor) Kenik in Great Falls. He worked in the Kenik family business, Keneco Inc., for more than 30 years in Montana and Washington. He then spent the next 14 years of his career working for Whole Foods Market in Seattle. In 2004, he married the love of his life, Beverly Doheny, and they created many special memories together in the Pacific Northwest while boating, traveling and spending time with family and good friends.

When Nick and Beverly retired in 2020, they promptly moved to Great Falls to be closer to their families. Blessed to share his life with children and grandchildren, Nick was happiest when surrounded by them, and loved them with all his heart. Those family members who will carry on his legacy include his father Raymond; daughter Katarina (Nick Christin) and grandchildren Kacey and Jesse; Gavin McCluey (Katie) and grandchildren Ellie, Jake, Dugan (Kinsey), Declan and Donovan; Ragen Heusel (Rick) and grandchildren Logan and Bailee; siblings Laurence (Sandy), Beth, and Sue Ann (Leland) Adams; sisters-in-law Judy Doheny and Peggy Doheny; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A very talented craftsman, Nick loved to build and remodel, and never hesitated to help family, friends, or neighbors with their projects, or to loan out his tools and time. Nick loved watching NASCAR and any of his grandkids’ sporting events. He was a loving son, father, brother, husband, and friend to many who will remember his genuinely kind and gentle spirit.

Nick has been cremated and his wishes were for his ashes to be spread at the family farm near Dutton where his wife Beverly grew up. A celebration of his life will be held on May 20, 2023, in the Darkhorse Hall at the Celtic Cowboy in Great Falls, MT from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Please join us, and bring your stories and memories to share with everyone. Click here to share condolences with the family.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter