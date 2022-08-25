Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Jay Rowton

Nicholas “Nick” Jay Rowton was born on July 20th , 2000 and died in a tragic accident early on August 23rd, 2022. Nick graduated in 2018 from Great Falls High School.

Nick currently worked for Jake Carter at Pat’s Auto Body and was in the process of starting his own business, Dark Side Powder Coatings.

Nick lived in Montana all of his life. He enjoyed many activities including snowboarding, snow skiing, boating, hunting, water surfing, golfing, and dirt biking. He had a big heart and shared it with everyone around him. If you were lucky enough to be within his circle, you would’ve cherished every moment.

He leaves behind a slew of friends, especially Kyle and Parker, as well as the love of his life Kassidy whom he loved dearly. He also leaves behind his loving Golden Bucklee who is going to miss his dad dearly.

He is survived by his Father, Jay Rowton; his Mother, Val Langel; his Step Father, Adam Langel; Grandma Betty Rowton; Grandpa Bob Murdoch; Grammie Lila Langel; his loving brother Zach Langel, his loving sister Kayla Joy Rowton, Uncle Lance Glasoe, cousins Colter Glasoe, Deidra McCombs, Dollie Trainer, Mary Ellen Penninger as well as other numerous relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 2:30 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. Reception will follow at The Knights of Columbus in Great Falls