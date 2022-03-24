Obituary: Nicholas "Nick" Richard Coppola

Nicholas "Nick" Richard Coppola passed away in Great Falls on February 27, 2022. He was born in Queens, New York City, on May 27, 1946.

Nick joined the U.S. Navy in 1963 and served through 1966 as a SEAL during the Vietnam War. He served aboard the USS Independence.

He started his career at ServiceMaster in 1993 and shared not only his work ethic, but trained and supervised numerous employees on countless job sites.

Nick was a father figure to many and a mentor to all. Nick came off as a gruff old bear, but he had a heart of gold.

His passions were guns and knives; every year he would gear up and get ready for one of his favorite events, the gun show.

Nick, you will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. Thank you for blessing us with your knowledge, we love you.

Nick's friends will be planting a tree on the River's Edge Trail in his honor.