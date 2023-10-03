Obituary: Nicki Ann Bania

Nicki Ann Bania, 38, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 22, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 10, 1985, in Bozeman, Montana. Nicki, was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her mother, Cindy Bania, her father, Terry Bania, her sister Lila Adkins-Pepin (Mark), her sister Jerri Preston, her brother Kenny Bania, and her nieces and nephews, Colter, Jeffrey (Brenna), Katrina, Jazzy (Tayler), Mason, Amber, and Trevor. Nicki is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth and John Bania, Shirley Schniebel, and James Schniebel.

Nicki attended CM Russell High School and had a love of sports, cars, country music and her many animals. She was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, always cheering them on with enthusiasm. More than anything Nicki truly loved her family, she was always the first to message you at 12:01am on your birthday. Her incredible memory and knowledge of facts allowed her to attend the CMA music festival in Nashville after winning a trivia showdown by a landslide. She was the family fact resider, statistic analyst, spell checker and name that tune expert.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 21, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Elevation. Friends and family are invited to bring a dish to share as we come together to honor and remember Nicki's life. Nicki Ann Bania will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

Click here if you would like to share condolences or memories of Nicki.

