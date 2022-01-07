Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Nicki Renae Kelleher

July 27, 1966 - January 1, 2022
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Nicki Renae Kelleher</b><br/><b>July 27, 1966 - January 1, 2022</b>
Nicki Renae Kelleher July 27, 1966 - January 1, 2022
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 13:35:41-05

Nicki Kelleher passed quietly in her sleep on January 1, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1966, in Glasgow to George and Patty Masek Bimler.

She left behind the love of her life, Anthony Kelleher of Great Falls, MT; and her two children, Tori (Dustin) Moffit of Paulden, AZ and Joseph Kelleher of Great Falls, MT.

Her life will be celebrated with a vigil at Corpus Christi Catholic Parish on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader