Obituary: Nicki Renae Kelleher

Nicki Kelleher passed quietly in her sleep on January 1, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1966, in Glasgow to George and Patty Masek Bimler.

She left behind the love of her life, Anthony Kelleher of Great Falls, MT; and her two children, Tori (Dustin) Moffit of Paulden, AZ and Joseph Kelleher of Great Falls, MT.

Her life will be celebrated with a vigil at Corpus Christi Catholic Parish on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.