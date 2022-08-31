Obituary: Nicole Marie Reddick

Nicole Marie Reddick, 42, of Great Falls lost her courageous battle with cancer on August 26, 2022, surrounded by her adoring family. “Nic” was born on January 16, 1980 in Sheridan, WY to David and Tammy (Tanner) Buyok.

She grew up in Glasgow, MT, graduating from Glasgow High School on May 24, 1998. Nicole had played high school volleyball and was a member of the Glasgow Swim Team.

It was at the Glasgow fairgrounds that she met true love, Loren Reddick. The two were married on April 28, 2006.

Nicole’s kids say she was “the best mom in the universe!”, and she loved to be with them. She also loved socializing and cooking. Nicole was an amazing cook and “ran a very good kitchen.”

She was into anything Disney, enjoyed darts, karaoke and traveling.