Obituary: Noralie “Bunni” Jackson

November 9, 1954 - November 7, 2021
Family Photo
Posted at 12:26 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 14:26:55-05

Noralie “Bunni” Jackson was called home to be with her loved ones on November 7, 2021, when she lost her battle with COVID. Bunni was born in Poplar, MT on November 9, 1954, and raised in Frazer until her teen years. Her family then moved to Glasgow.

She continued her education by attending Job Corps and Glendive Community College. She obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant degree in Billings, where she pursued her career with the Billings Deaconess Clinic for many years.

She had a lot of love for her family and friends lending a helping hand when needed. She was a firm believer in her Native culture and Native ceremonial activities. She also loved crafting, beading, and baking.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

