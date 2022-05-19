Obituary: Norita Erna Ginter-Kushnak

Norita Erna Ginter-Kushnak, 85, of Great Falls passed away on May 17, 2022. Norita was born on November 11, 1936, in Dresden, Germany to Herbert R. and Erna M. (Mueller) Schumann. She attended her primary and secondary schooling in Germany.

When she moved to Great Falls, Norita worked for the Viking Shop for 38 years. She also opened her own business, Rita’s Boutique, Imports & Gifts from Around the World.