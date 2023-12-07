Obituary: Norton Schuff

It is with a very heavy heart that we share the passing of Nort. Born to William and Rhoda Schuff, his father died when he was just a toddler. His mother raised him, his 3 sisters and 2 brothers in a small, 3 room home on the North side by Gibson Park.

Nort graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949, and soon entered the Navy with his best friend Earl "Bud" Lee. In 1958, he married Edie Herring. Together, they raised 3 children.

Nort worked as a TV repairman for several years before becoming a Maintenance Supervisor at Deaconess Hospital. He retired in 1994 after 23 years of employment.

Nort is survived by his loving daughter Sharon (John)Jackson ;his sister Leila Kidrick; grandson Cory (Alexis) Jackson; great grandsons Lane and Kade Jackson and special friend Bev Holum.

