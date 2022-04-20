Obituary: Keith Allan Dickey

Keith Allan Dickey (37) of Great Falls, MT and Lumber Bridge, NC, was tragically shot and killed on March 19th, 2022 in Fayetteville, NC. Keith's heroic actions saved dozens of lives.

Keith was born July 11th, 1984 to KayCee Tenney O'Loughlin in Great Falls, MT where he attended school in Great Falls and Centerville. He played football for the Centerville Miners and later graduated from the Montana National Guard Youth Challenge Academy in 2002. Shortly after graduation, Keith joined the Army where he served four years as a Corrections Specialist, and then reenlisted for three years as an Infantryman. In August 2010, he was honorably discharged and medically retired from the Army. Keith served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He received many Service Awards and Commendations including "Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals" along with the Combat Action and Parachutist Badges. In Keith's words, "I fell in love with protecting people" during his service.

After he was discharged from the Army, Keith served in many security positions, stateside and overseas, as a contractor. He had also started his own security business.

He met his wife Trinia in Fayetteville in 2009 while stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. They married February 22, 2010 and in October of that same year, welcomed a son, Justice Clark into the world. Along with spending time with his son, Keith loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, boating and fishing in his Montana home. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and spent a lot of time with his bike club "brothers." He was an avid football fan both loving and hating his NFL 49er's, Notre Dame, and the Montana Grizzles. Keith was a purpose driven individual and dedicated his life to protecting others. His outgoing, bright personality caused others to be drawn to him and he easily made friends wherever he went. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. We are heartbroken and without words regarding this tragedy.

He is survived by his Wife, Trinia Ann (Cox) Dickey, Son, Justice Clark Dickey, Mother, KayCee (Dion) Tenney O'Loughlin, Grandmother, Sharon (James) Stewart Maberry, Father, Jack (Norma) Dickey, Siblings: Kenn Tenney, John (Weng) Dickey Dostal, Heather (Jesse) Enriquez, Dustin Dickey, Kalvin (Jackie) Romanchuk, Kasidhe (Travis) Owens, Christopher Holla, Matthew Holla, Jayden Holla and Elaina O'Loughlin. Cousin Blake Stocker and best friend Dallas Crawford. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Extended family, close friends who were considered family and his Motorcycle club 'Brothers.'

Graveside services with military honors will take place at the family cemetery in Craig, MT on July 23, 2022.