Obituary: Oria Terrence Carlson

Oria Terrence “Terry” Carlson, 78, of Great Falls, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. Born August 12, 1943, in Great Falls, MT to Anna May (Nottingham) and Anthony V. Carlson, Sr., Terry graduated from Great Falls High in 1963.

He met Shirley Woods at a DeMolay dance and fell in love. They were married August 12, 1966, remaining together for 55 years until her passing August 19, 2021.

Terry worked as a used car salesman for over 30 years in Great Falls at several dealerships, including Western VW, DJ’s, Haggarty Motors and retired from Taylor’s AutoMax in the early 2000’s. He loved working with customers and was very successful in this line of work. After he retired Terry became a crossing guard at Roosevelt School in Great Falls and just absolutely adored the time he spent there.

He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Terri Jo Carlson and Melissa Ann Lahr of Great Falls; sister, Neva Passage of Helena, MT; grandchildren, Kaelyn Hirth of Great Falls and Tiffany Lahr and Dustin Lahr of Williston, ND.