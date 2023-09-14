Obituary: Otwell "Warren" O'Keefe

Otwell “Warren” O’Keefe was born January 18, 1934, in Waynesboro, PA to Effie and Charles O’Keefe and passed away on August 7, 2023, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 89.

Warren was raised in his hometown Union City, NJ where he graduated high school. He joined the United States Air Force (USAF) just out of high school and served our great country for 20 years as a Navigator/Pilot. His mission before returning to Great Falls was in Vietnam. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree during his term in the USAF from University of Omaha.

After his duty with the USAF, he purchased the Great Falls Realty business and operated that for several decades. In 1977, he was a State Representative to the Montana Legislature representing MAFB. He invested in various businesses including Adventureland Video, Smokeeter of Montana as well as numerous rental properties which he thoroughly enjoyed repairing and fixing up, as it kept him quite busy.

In addition, he always found time to volunteer and donate to the Salvation Army, serving on their board of directors, some local theatre productions, and dedicated 46 combined years to 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union serving as a board member (33 years) as well as the board chairman (13 years). He also enjoyed activities at the Meadowlark Country Club such as golf and holiday events with family. After retirement he appreciated being a snowbird in Palm Springs, CA for 13 years.

He is survived by his wife, Marian Robbins; son, Michael (Larrel) O’Keefe; stepdaughters, Ginger (Jake) Carter, and Cara (Mike) Murolo; son-in-law, Chuck Campbell; grandchildren, Lexi Burcham-Carter, Blake Carter, Meagan (Zach) Phillips, Macee Murolo, Mikayla Murolo, Erin Campbell, Madisson (Joe) Romero; and 7 great-grandchildren.

