Obituary: Owen "Odie" Russell Milledge

Our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend Owen "Odie" Russell Milledge passed away on July 25, 2021 in Great Falls, MT.

Owen, 49 years old, was born to Boots and Laura Milledge on June 16, 1972 in Great Falls, MT. He grew up in Geraldine, MT, graduating from Geraldine High School and then enlisting in the Army and serving in Operation Desert Storm.

After his service, he owned and operated Grizzly Construction. Alongside his brother Steven, he built spec homes and performed radon mitigation. For nearly the last 2 decades, he was employed at Nabors Drilling, starting on the rigs. At the time of his passing, he had worked his way up to trainer.

Owen worked hard and he played even harder, always making time to include others. He enjoyed shooting and traveling, but his favorite pastime was camping at the lake. With boundless generosity, he made sure that all those who lovingly refer to him as “uncle” (and they are numerous) had everything they needed to have a memorable time.

FAMILY PHOTOS Owen "Odie" Russell Milledge

It’s rare that someone has so many people that consider him to be their best friend. But with Owen, it’s true. He was selfless and stubborn, a straight-shooter with a soft heart, and he always found time to help someone in need. He showed up - flashing a smile and telling a joke. His hugs were legendary.

Owen is survived by his son Calieb Ray (Kaitlyn) and grandson CJ, mother Laura Milledge, father Boots Milledge, brothers Alan (Delisa) and Steven (Jacque), niece Jordan, and his faithful companion Akita, Kuma Ryoshi.

Services with military honors will be held on Saturday, August 7th at 3:00 pm at the Community Church in Geraldine. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Geraldine Vet’s Hall.