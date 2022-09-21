Obituary: Pamela Ann Pole

Fun loving and caring, our beloved Pamela Ann Pole, 68, of Vaughn, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. Per her wishes, no services have been planned.

Born in Roseburg, Oregon on August 31, 1954, to Charles Pole and Carol Ann Swenson, Pam was raised in Eugene, Oregon. She met Richard M. Brooks in Eugene and they married on December 8, 2009 in Townsend, MT. They were married for 13 years but were together for 30 years.

Pam worked for Dun and Bradstreet, the Money Saver (an ad paper) and Symantec Corporation. One of Pam’s favorite things to do was to hop in the car and take road trips into the mountains. She loved to take wildlife and scenic photographs. She enjoyed traveling, loved horses, dogs and cats, but really all animals. An avid reader, she loved to snuggle up with a good book.