Obituary: Pamela Darlene Jones

Pamela Darlene Jones, 58, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of February 14th, 2021.

Born on February 19, 1962 in Centralia, Illinois, Pam was the only daughter of William and Betty (Potter) Jones. She had an adventurous spirit and moved away from Illinois to Las Vegas, NV, where she met the love of her life, Brigitte M. Loman. Pam and Brigitte would go on to spend the next 24 and a half years together. They shared the parenting and love of Pam’s daughter Tamara and the joy of being Grandmothers to her children Taliesin, Byron, and Darlene.

The couple moved from Las Vegas, NV to Tacoma, WA and then again to settle down in Great Falls, MT. Pam received her bachelor’s degree and worked as a Paralegal for 36 years before becoming disabled. She loved reading and doing crafts in her spare time, especially needlework and painting. She loved animals and kept many cats and dogs throughout her life.