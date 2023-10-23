Obituary: Pamela Jeanne Schaaf

Pamela Jeanne Schaaf passed away October 15, 2023, after a fourteen-year battle with ovarian cancer, a challenge she met with incredible courage and optimism. Pam was born on August 14, 1959, in Cooperstown, North Dakota, to Bernie and Phyllis (Gooderum) Schaaf. The family lived in Reno, Nevada; Sharon, North Dakota; Antigo, Wisconsin; El Cajon, California; and eventually came to Great Falls, Montana in 1971 during Bernie’s tour of duty.

Pam graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1977. She was a member of the yearbook staff and participated in theater workshop, where she was cast as the Scarecrow in the school’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Pam later became a mother to her darling daughters, Andrea, born in Great Falls, and Stacie, born in Germany. After returning to Great Falls from Germany, Pam earned her RN degree. While in Great Falls, Pam met and married Tom Naismith and became stepmom to Tory. Her new family moved to Sale Lake, where Pam became director of nursing at a nursing home. After a career change, she worked for UPS in the Salt Lake call center as a trainer and supervisor. Pam and Tom eventually divorced but remained friends.

She was later overjoyed to become a grandmother to Amira, Brayden, Gabe, and Cameron before meeting the love of her life Pete Swanson of Great Falls. In 2021, Pam retired and returned to Great Falls.

She is survived by her mother, Phyllis; daughters, Andrea, Stacie, Tory, and Honey Bear (fur baby); Pete; grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Dan (Kim); favorite niece, Candice; and best friends, Lindi and Carolyn.

