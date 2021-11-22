Obituary: Pamela Joan Jackowski

Pamela Joan Jackowski was born July 8th, 1949 in Geneva, Illinois to Charles and Mary Zimmerman. Due to her father being in the United States Air Force, she lived in Germany, North Carolina, California before her family settled in Carpentersville, Illinois. It was while she was in high school that she discovered her love of music and especially singing. Pam had a beautiful first soprano voice that was her pride and joy.

In the summer of 1969, Pam went on a blind date with a young NCO, Dennis Jackowski. On November 15th, 1969, Dennis and Pam were married. Six months into their marriage, Dennis’ Air Force career took them to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. From that day on, Dennis and Pam considered Montana home. In 1973, they welcomed their only child, a daughter, Diann. Pam loved being a stay at home wife and mother.

In 1982, Dennis and Pam purchased an 80 acre farm outside of Power, Montana and together they designed and built a house. Pam was a fabulous cook, who enjoyed trying new recipes. She also loved music and passed on her love of music and her singing voice to her daughter Diann.