Obituary: Pamela Roberta Lundberg

Posted at 7:47 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 09:49:01-05

Pamela “Pam” Roberta Lundberg, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Peace Hospice. Born August 7, 1941, in Great Falls to Robert and Agnes (Paliga) Hess, Pam attended the local schools, graduating from Great Falls High School.

It was during her high school years that she met her beloved William James Lundberg, marrying him April 21, 1958, in Fort Benton, and remaining together for 64 years until her passing.

Pam worked as a store clerk at the Paris for a few years before taking a job at Sutherland’s Jewelry, where she would remain until retirement.

She is survived by her loving husband, William; son, Robert William Lundberg; daughter, Deette Ann Lundberg; brother, Terrence N. Hess; three granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

