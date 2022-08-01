Obituary: Pat Wohlgemuth

Pat Wohlgemuth, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Pat was born on January 15, 1943, to Rial and Edna (Wiprud) Carney of Dutton, MT. Pat was the third of eight children.

Pat grew up in Dutton and graduated from Dutton High School in 1961. In the summer of 1961, Pat met Gary Wohlgemuth at the café in Dutton. Gary was working in town for the railroad. They were married on February 10, 1962. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Seward, AK. In January of 1964, their first daughter was born. Later that spring, they returned home where they raised three daughters and worked on the family ranch in Vaughn, MT. Gary passed away in 1999. After Gary’s death, the ranch was sold, and Pat moved to Great Falls.

Pat was a rural route mail carrier for 33 years. Pat also worked as a cashier at Shopko for many years where she fostered a great number of friendships. To be fair, Pat never met a stranger to whom she could not talk.

Pat was an active volunteer including the Vaughn School Board, a Girl Scout leader, a 4-H leader, and wrapping presents for charities at the mall. Pat also had an active social life where she enjoyed going out dancing and league bowling. She played softball and was on the sidelines keeping score while Gary coached.