Obituary: Patricia A. Braaten

Patricia Ann Braaten passed away on January 23, 2022. She was born on October 20, 1946, in Detroit Lakes, MN to Victor and Goldie Thunstrom.

Patricia attended Great Falls High School and worked in the food service industry.

She is survived by her spouse, Leo L. Braaten; sons, Mark, Randy, and Leo; sisters, Carol Plunket and Tami Giles; brothers, Russ and Ronald; and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.