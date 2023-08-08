Obituary: Patricia Ann Bauer

We are saddened to announce the passing of Patricia Ann Bauer, 88, on August 2nd, 2023. Patricia was born on December 7, 1934, in Memphis, TN, to John L. and Ruth D. (Wright) Calamis.

Just a few months after graduating, Patricia married the love of her life, Thomas Bauer, on August 8, 1952. They would go on to share 2 children and 60 years of marriage before Thomas’ passing on September 11, 2012.

Throughout their lives, they would move to Green Ridge, MO, for 5 years, Rantoul, Il for 4, and eventually to Black Eagle MT. This is where they would settle, Patricia living there for 53 years.

Patricia worked in a variety of occupations. She worked for the Montana Title Company for 3 years, City Motors for 4 years, DJ’s Auto Plaza for 5 years, and eventually she became the office manager for the Montana Department of Transportation before she retired.

In her free time, Patricia enjoyed beading, quilting, and shopping. Patricia also loved singing in church every Sunday.

She is survived by her son, Martin Bauer; sisters, Johnie Patterson and Mary Ennis; grandkids, Christina (Eric) Wood, Nathan (Patti) Bauer, and Shaun Bauer; and great grandkids, Brooklyn, Anton, Ethan, Riley, Ivy, and Xaiden.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

