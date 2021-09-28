Obituary: Patricia Ann Bushly-Johnson

Patricia Ann Bushly-Johnson, 89, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 26, 2021, at the Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Pat was born on June 27, 1932, in Lewistown, Montana to Lear and Mary Flanagan and was raised on a cattle ranch in the shadow of the twin sisters near Utica, Montana.

She graduated in 1950 from the Fergus County High School located in Lewistown and then attended college at Montana State College in Bozeman, getting degrees in both English and Art. In 1982 Pat took a sabbatical from teaching at East Junior High School in Great Falls to attend graduate school at Arizona State University and received a Master of Fine Arts degree. She then decided that rather than returning to teaching, she would pursue her lifelong love of art becoming a loved member of the Great Falls art community.