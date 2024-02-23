Obituary: Patricia Ellen (Kinyon) Durocher

Patricia Ellen (Kinyon) Durocher of Cascade, MT passed away on February 19, 2024 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Patty was the 3rd of 5 children born to Lavern and Judy Kinyon on July 3, 1965. She grew up in Shelby and Devon and attended Galata Elementary and Shelby Public Schools. Patty graduated from Havre High School in 1985. Patty married Dwight Larson in 1984 and together they had 3 wonderful boys. They later divorced.

While attending college in Havre, she met the love of her life, Kevin Durocher. They married on February 4, 1995 and had one wonderful son together.

Patty’s caring and nurturing spirit was evident throughout her life and was also expressed in her work life. She worked at the hospital in Shelby, managed bakeries at Walmart and Smith’s and made many beautiful cakes for a variety of special occasions including weddings, baptisms, and graduations. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She was a very big supporter of her nieces and nephews as well.

Together with her husband Kevin, they ran a successful car dealership, Cierra Motors and her candle business, Clear Montana Reflections. Both of these endeavors were more than a job to her. She was deeply committed to her customers and she was appreciated for it.

Patty’s greatest joy was her family and friends. She loved family events, parties with friends, camping trips, snowmobile trips, sledding, listening to her dad play music, Elvis Presley, jukeboxes, collecting elephants and any type of adventure. Her meals were legendary and her caregiver skills were beyond remarkable. Friends were family and anyone who was lucky enough to know Patty felt truly loved.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother Judy Kinyon, brother Bruce Kinyon, and grandparents. She is survived by her husband Kevin Durocher, sons Justin (Nataly) Larson, Trevor (Megan) Larson, Trenton (Rachel) Larson and Ryan Durocher, father Lavern (Dottie) Kinyon, father and mother-in-law Robert and Colleen Durocher, brother-in-law Roland (Diedri) Durocher, sister-in-law Ramona Kinyon, brother Ron (Kelly) Kinyon, sister Lynette (Marty) Gaither, and brother Tracy (Bonnie) Kinyon, grandchildren, Michael Larson, Angela, Ivan, Katherine Larson, Damon and Tristen Larson, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Wedsworth Hall in Cascade MT on June 22, 2024 at 2 pm.

