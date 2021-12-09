Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Patricia Jane Murray

July 19, 1948 - December 4, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Patricia Jane Murray</b><br/><b>July 19, 1948 - December 4, 2021</b>
Patricia Jane Murray July 19, 1948 - December 4, 2021
Posted at 9:49 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:24:58-05

Patricia Jane Murray passed away on December 4, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. Pat was born on July 19, 1948, in Springfield, IL.

She was a deli manager, cook, waitress, and homemaker. She enjoyed decorating, jewelry, fishing, camping, traveling in her RV, and sewing.

She had a great love for her Pomeranians, Wendy, Peanut Butter, and her beloved, Foxy.

There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Pitstop Tavern on December 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader