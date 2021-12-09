Obituary: Patricia Jane Murray

Patricia Jane Murray passed away on December 4, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. Pat was born on July 19, 1948, in Springfield, IL.

She was a deli manager, cook, waitress, and homemaker. She enjoyed decorating, jewelry, fishing, camping, traveling in her RV, and sewing.

She had a great love for her Pomeranians, Wendy, Peanut Butter, and her beloved, Foxy.

There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Pitstop Tavern on December 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.