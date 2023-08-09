Obituary: Patricia K. Gjerde

Patricia K Gjerde was born on December 4, 1939, in Aitkin, Minnesota to Harold and Agnes Hanson. She passed away on July 20, 2023, surrounded by her family, after eight years of dementia and pulmonary fibrosis. Pat was born and raised in Aitkin, MN, graduating from Aitkin High School and then attended Augsburg University to study Psychology.

She and M. Kenneth Gjerde married on August 4, 1962, in Aitkin, MN. From their marriage they had two sons, Stephen Kenneth and Paul Kristofer. She started her own business called Natural Design and sold crafts of her making, attending craft fairs all over Minnesota. She was a Pastor’s wife. She and her family moved often as the church called them to different areas across the United States. After moving to Montana, she continued her craft business and had a small shop, The Whistle Stop, at the Milwaukee Station in Great Falls, MT. In 1984, she and the family moved to Fairfield, MT where they settled down for the remainder of their lives.

Pat was an artist, animal lover, and pastor's wife, but at heart she was a grandma. She had five grandkids who she spent a lot of time with and loved very much. Pat and Ken traveled extensively to visit family all over MN and WA, especially in the summer months for reunions and time with cousins and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Anderson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sons, Steve (Michelle) Gjerde and Paul Gjerde (Roberta Alfson) all of Fairfield; grandchildren, Joey Mangus, Alexandra Gjerde, Aden Gjerde, Maxwell Gjerde, and Myles Gjerde; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special family, the Cassidy family of Conrad with Angel Cassidy being an honorary granddaughter.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



