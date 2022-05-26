Obituary: Patricia Lee (Thomas) Corn

Patricia Lee Thomas Corn was born December 30, 1941, and left us surrounded by her family on May 16, 2022. Pat was raised by her loving parents in Geraldine, a close-knit community. Her parents, Don and Ivalee (Meyer) Thomas, raised her with love, support, and kindness. Patricia was an excellent student, graduating valedictorian of her class at 16 in 1959. She then attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, where she graduated with a double major in business and education.

In 1963, Pat married Russ Corn and set up their life in Great Falls, Montana. Pat spent the next several years as a teacher, bookkeeper, and co-owner of Ukes Sports. Her most significant role was as a mother to her four children Bobbi, Greg, Ted, and Rich. In the Mid '80s, Pat moved to Spokane as an office manager at Cascade Janitorial Supply.

In the early 2000s, Greg and Debbie decided to move to Great Falls and start a family. Upon Pat retiring, she and the Corbin family decided to pull up stakes and move back to Montana so Pat could be with all her children and future grandchildren.

During this time, Pat came out of retirement and helped open and run The Boutique by Studio Montage. She also enjoyed her various bingo, bunko, and lunch with multiple groups of women.