Obituary: Patricia Louise (Bresnahan) Fransen

Patricia (Pat) Fransen, 88, passed away at Peace Hospice on October 9, 2021. Pat was born on November 1, 1932, in Spokane, Washington, to Benjamin and Ceil Bresnahan. She graduated from John Rogers High School in 1951. That same year she moved to Great Falls, Montana, to take a job with Mountain Bell as a telephone operator.

Pat met Edward Fransen, and they were married in August 1952. Their son, Charles, was born in 1953. Pat retired from the phone company after 32 years of service.

In retirement she stayed very active in the community by volunteering. The C.M. Russell Historic Home was her favorite volunteer position.

Survivors include son, Charles; sister-in-law, Loretta Fransen; one nephew; and several nieces and cousins.