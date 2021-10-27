Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Patricia Louise (Bresnahan) Fransen

1932 - 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Patricia Louise (Bresnahan) Fransen</b><br/><b>1932 - 2021</b>
Patricia Louise (Bresnahan) Fransen 1932 - 2021
Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 09:49:29-04

Patricia (Pat) Fransen, 88, passed away at Peace Hospice on October 9, 2021. Pat was born on November 1, 1932, in Spokane, Washington, to Benjamin and Ceil Bresnahan. She graduated from John Rogers High School in 1951. That same year she moved to Great Falls, Montana, to take a job with Mountain Bell as a telephone operator.
Pat met Edward Fransen, and they were married in August 1952. Their son, Charles, was born in 1953. Pat retired from the phone company after 32 years of service.

In retirement she stayed very active in the community by volunteering. The C.M. Russell Historic Home was her favorite volunteer position.

Survivors include son, Charles; sister-in-law, Loretta Fransen; one nephew; and several nieces and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader