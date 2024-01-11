Obituary: Patricia Marie McNaught Coolidge

Patricia Marie “Pattie” McNaught Coolidge passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 10, 2024, in her home surrounded by her family. She joined her beloved husband in heaven on what would have been their 71st wedding anniversary.

Pattie was born on September 4, 1933, to Joseph and Mary (Mayme) Dibb McNaught in Great Falls, MT, the youngest of five children. She was a member of the first graduating class of Central High School. She then attended college at Marylhurst in Portland for one year.

Pattie met a young man from Sunburst on a street corner in Great Falls and the rest, as they say, was history. She was married to Paul Coolidge on January 10, 1953, and he promptly moved her to Sunburst, MT, where she spent the next 51 years of her life raising a family and helping Paul run an oil company. In 2004, Pattie and Paul moved to Great Falls to be closer to her family.

Pattie was a loving mother to Hank (1954), Mary Pat (1955), Tim (1958), Dan (1961), and Dianne (1964). She was very proud of her Scotch/ Irish heritage and would dye the milk and mashed potatoes green every St. Patrick’s Day, which she claimed as her “Feast Day.” She enjoyed her time volunteering with the Girl Scouts, at the Shelby Hospital, and setting up funerals at Holy Spirit Parish.

She is survived by her children, Hank (Jacque) Coolidge and Tim (Billiette) Coolidge of Sunburst, MT, Mary Pat Coolidge (Howard) Maxwell of Cascade, Dan (JoAnne) Coolidge of Red Lodge, MT, and Dianne Coolidge (Bob) Nagy of Billings, MT; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

