Obituary: Patricia Myers Clark

Patricia Myers Clark was born on May 26, 1931, in Great Falls, Montana to Thomas and Gertrude Myers. Pat met her husband, “Mese” Clark, at the old College of Great Falls. Mese was about to be drafted, so he went to the National Guard. He trained in Florida, and they got married when he returned to Great Falls on January 26, 1952.

Pat went with him to Victorville, CA. They spent that summer there. When they returned, Mese went back to college to work towards his degree in accounting. Their children were born during the next nine years, Mark in 1953, Dennis in 1954, Kim and Kevin in 1955, Steven in 1957, and then finally two girls, Mary Kelli in 1960, and Trudi Ann in 1962.

In 1978 Pat and Mese built several condominiums at Meadowlark County Club and moved there. All of Pat's children were married in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Grandchildren soon followed, and Pat loved her 25 grandchildren. Mese and Pat lived in a house by the Country Club during those years. They also bought a vacation condo in Whitefish, MT.