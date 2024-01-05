Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Ann Marsden

Pat," Patricia Ann Marsden, age 85, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023. Pat was born May 1, 1938, in Great Falls to Percy and Pearl Smith.

She met Malcolm Carlisle and they married at a young age, through that marriage a daughter, Spencé and son, Jeff were born. Malcolm and Pat parted ways and some time went past before she met Ray Robison. Ray soon had an instant family, becoming a wonderful stepfather to Spencé and Jeff. From that union a son, Brian, "Mom’s water bug" was born. Mom was camp cook, boat captain, house cleaner, road crew flagger, caregiver, always keeping busy. When that relationship ended, Mom kept herself busy raising Brian and working on the upper north side.

She became a staple in the Northside Shopping Center, first at Ben Franklin, then with Snyder Drug where she retired. In those years she met George Hemler and was married for a short time. While she as working at Snyder Drug a man came and courted her everyday, even though she was defiant, he won her over and she married her "forever husband," Robert "Bob" Marsden. They remained married and happy until Bob's passing.

Pat was an amazing, devoted mother to her three children, daughter, Spencé (Ron) Eli and sons, Jeff Carlisle and Brian (Dawn) Robison. A loving grandmother to Paul (Kristy) Leach, Jon (Jenni) Leach, Shayla Leach Coble, Tim (Christine) Leach, Jayde (Queeny) Stephens, Jeanette (Tim) Schmitt, and Alex Fisher. A loving aunt to Scott (Val) Smith, Deana (Dan) Flannery, and Ryan (Tina) Smith.

