Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Ann Matsko

Patricia Ann (Simmons) Matsko, 97, of Great Falls, died of natural causes August 3, 2023, at a Great Falls care facility. She was born April 2, 1926, in Little Falls, Minnesota to Harold and Jeanette (O’Driscoll) Simmons. The family moved to Great Falls in 1938.Pat graduated from Great Falls High School in 1944 and received an Associate’s Degree at the College of Great Falls in 1946.

She married Thomas C. Matsko in 1949, and for 52 years she and Tom owned and operated LMH Company/LMH Interiors, a home furnishings and interior design business on Central Avenue in Great Falls. They had three sons, Thomas H., John G., and Arthur D. Matsko.

In the 1960s, she was a volunteer at the C.M. Russell Museum and was an active member of Junior League Great Falls. Taking Tom in tow, they always took part in the annual Junior League Follies. She was an endearing Cub Scout Den Mother for Pack 9 and supportive team member for Tom when he was Boy Scout Scoutmaster of Troop 9.

She and Tom established and maintained The Matsko Bluebird Highway Bluebird Trail on Montana highway 434 by Wolf Creek, where they kept a rural residence, for over 30 years.

She had a pure heart, a truly kind soul, and was always cheerful–with a kind word for all. Her love for her family was always evident in each word, deed, touch, or hug. She cherished the close friendship she maintained with her sisters throughout their lives.

Survivors include sons, Tom (Joann) Matsko and Art (Lori) Matsko; daughter-in-law, Danna Matsko; 15 grandchildren, Ahna (JT), Edika (Dan), Ransom (Beverly), Yuri (Leah), Shannon (Kyle), Elaina (Gary), Janece (Ching), Melissa (Dan), Sasha, Chris, Rachel (Jamie), Zach (Gia), Liam, Broden, and Elish; and 13 great-grandchildren, Quin, Harper, Milo, Beckett, Ryan, Natalie, Adam, Alexa, Valerie, Ethan, Connor, Kegun, and Pruitt.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Tom) C. Matsko; sisters, Donna (Simmons) O’Connell and Jeanette (Jinx) Simmons; son, John G. Matsko; and great-grandson Declan Matsko.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



