Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Ann Munch

PATRICIA WAS BORN AUGUST 20, 1931 — Patricia “Pat” Ann Munch, 90 years young, longtime resident of Great Falls, Montana passed into God’s loving arms at Benefis Hospital on March 27, 2022, with family by her side.

Patricia was born August 20, 1931, to Frances (Hamel) and Stephen Carlos O’Fallon in Renville County, North Dakota. She grew up in Kenmare, ND and eventually worked at Taylor’s Drug Store when she met the love of her life, James Munch. They were married on December 1,1951, and settled in Great Falls in 1956. They had four children and raised them in Great Falls, while owning and operating Falls Communications.

Pat enjoyed needle work, gardening, playing the organ, bird watching, and traveling to see her grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed seeing all her family and always loved every chance to gather and be together.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jim; daughter, Kathy and son-in-law Rich Thayer; grandchildren, Lindsey (Patrick) Dixon, Elisha Thayer, and Bryan (Katy) Thayer; and her great-grandchildren (whom she LOVED to hear and talk about) Miles, Liam, Ethan, Madelyn, Nolan, Camden, and Benjamin. Pat is also survived by her brother, Jimmy; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews-all of whom were so incredibly special to her.