Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Bauer Burnett

At the grand age of 91, Patricia “Pat” Bauer Burnett of Great Falls passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, after having spent the evening surrounded by family. Pat was born on February 26, 1931, in Great Falls to Charles and Delphine Bauer. She attended Montana State University where she met her husband, Dayle Burnett. She and Dayle were married in September 1950. Pat graduated from MSU in June 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal industry.

Pat was a life-long learner and passionate about education. She took classes towards her teaching certificate from the College of Great Falls and studied medical terminology and transcription. She taught in the “Follow-Through” program at Longfellow and Emerson Schools from 1970 to 1981 and spent four years teaching preschool.

Pat and Dayle together raised five children. In the late 1980s she was pleased to have the opportunity to provide daycare for two of her grandchildren and a few other local kids.