Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Bowers

Patricia “Pat” Bowers of Great Falls passed away on November 8, 2022. Pat was born on August 8, 1954, in Butte, MT to Frank and Georgia Cenquigrana.

She was known for her sewing creations, including her wedding gown and attendant’s dresses. She was much loved and will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her loving family including husband, Kevin; sons, KP (Kevin Patrick) and Christopher of Great Falls; siblings, Frank, Carol, Lampi, and Shauna; and in-laws, Patti, Rory, Sheila, Kathleen, and Mike.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

