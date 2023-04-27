Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Jean Schwenke

Patricia “Pat” Jean Schwenke passed away on April 18, 2023, at Peace Hospice after her courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on May 3, 1951, in Cut Bank to Gene and Laura Tinsley.

The family lived on an oil lease north of Ferdig, the kind of tough living that comes without any running water. The family eventually moved to Havre and then Great Falls. They finally settled in Lincoln. There was no high school in Lincoln, so she was bussed over every day and eventually graduated from Augusta High School. After graduation, she moved in with Gram Bert who marched her into Shelby to the nursing home to land her first and only job of 40 years.

Pat met Wayne Schwenke who was all she ever wanted in a husband and more. They married on June 16, 1971. They started out in an apartment so small they could not even have their wedding gifts. She bore two daughters, Deanna in 1977 and Vicki in 1978. The girls were the treasures of their parents who delighted in spoiling them at every turn including a trip to Disney World through the auspices of the Montana Highway Patrol Hope Project. Unfortunately, young Vicki was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis which required her to spend a great deal of time in the hospital.

Her love of horses led her first to a broken arm and later to a membership in the Purple Sage Riders, a drill team on horseback. She loved dogs, doting in particular on her sister’s schnauzer, Buddy, who understood Pat’s needs. She also enjoyed traveling and camping, taking trips to North Dakota, Utah, and Nevada.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Shawn) Knutson; brother, Mick Tinsley; sisters, Anne Jacobson and Mary (Dennis) Knaup; grandchildren, Dakota, Willy, and Starla Suta; and great-grandson, Brant White. Pat’s in-laws were a much loved second family. She is also survived by mother-in-law, Grace; brother and sisters-in-law, Tom and Marlena Schwenke, Diane and Carl Lynch, Elaine and Scott Roberson, Dan Schwenke, Russell Schwenke, and Mary Ann Schwenke.

