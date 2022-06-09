Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Kay Dockery

Patricia “Pat” Kay (Murray) Dockery of Castner Falls, MT lost her battle with cancer on June 2, 2022, at the age of 72. Pat was born on May 23, 1950, to Joseph “Joe” and Betty Murray in Lewistown. She graduated from Denton High School in 1968. She married her first husband James “Jim” McKinney in 1970. They had two children together, their daughter, Brandi in 1973 and their son, Dustin “Dusty” in 1979. They divorced in 1986 but remained friends.

Pat later met her husband Robert “Doc” Dockery, and they were married in 1988. She was blessed with another son, Josh, from Doc’s previous marriage. She and Doc had two children together, their daughter, Danielle “Dani” in 1989 and their son, William “David” in 1991.

She enjoyed any and all activities with family and spent as much time as possible with them. Camping, at races, at grandkids’ sports events, or just being together was where she was her happiest. She also enjoyed puzzles, poetry, coffee, the outdoors, traveling, music, and movies. Pat was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

Pat is survived by her husband, Doc Dockery of Castner Falls; daughters, Brandi (Ron) Dunn and Dani (Dustin) Dockery both of Great Falls; sons, Dusty (Paige) McKinney of Great Falls, Josh (Heather) Dockery of Statesboro, GA, David (Becca) Dockery of Great Falls; sister, Judy Miller of Great Falls; and many other loved ones.