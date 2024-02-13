Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Lou Marzetta

Patricia “Pat” Marzetta, 88, of Black Eagle, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024. Pat was born on November 16, 1935, in Sheridan, Montana. She lived in Whitehall, Montana until she graduated from high school and moved to Sacramento, California with her sister in 1954. She went to work for the state that same year. She moved from California in 1956 to Great Falls and went to work as a typist for the Anaconda Company.

She married Maurice Muzzana in 1956. He passed away in 1976. She met Monte Marzetta and they married in 1987. Pat made a career as an office clerk at various locations before she retired.

She is survived by her husband, Monte; son, Ron (Lori) Muzzana; stepson, Michael (Laurie) Marzetta; stepdaughters, Shawna (Bruce) Moore and Rhona (Louis) D’Antuono; stepdaughter-in-law, JoAnn Marzetta; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

