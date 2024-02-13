Watch Now
Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Lou Marzetta

November 16, 1935 - February 9, 2024
Posted at 2:36 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 16:36:25-05

Patricia “Pat” Marzetta, 88, of Black Eagle, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024. Pat was born on November 16, 1935, in Sheridan, Montana. She lived in Whitehall, Montana until she graduated from high school and moved to Sacramento, California with her sister in 1954. She went to work for the state that same year. She moved from California in 1956 to Great Falls and went to work as a typist for the Anaconda Company.

She married Maurice Muzzana in 1956. He passed away in 1976. She met Monte Marzetta and they married in 1987. Pat made a career as an office clerk at various locations before she retired.

She is survived by her husband, Monte; son, Ron (Lori) Muzzana; stepson, Michael (Laurie) Marzetta; stepdaughters, Shawna (Bruce) Moore and Rhona (Louis) D’Antuono; stepdaughter-in-law, JoAnn Marzetta; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

