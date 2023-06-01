Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Marie Maronick

Patricia “Pat” Marie Maronick passed away with her family by her side on May 24, 2023. Pat was born July 12, 1931, to Clarence and Marie Danielson. After graduating from high school in Billings, Montana, Pat attended and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula.

After college, Pat accepted a position with the Paris of Montana and moved to Great Falls. She was united in marriage to Bill Maronick on May 1, 1954, in Great Falls.

Pat was an active member of Saint Ann’s Cathedral, PEO, and various other organizations and boards including Meadowlark Country Club and Bay Point on the lake in Whitefish, Montana. Pat enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and especially spending time with Bill at home and at their condo on Whitefish Lake.

Pat leaves behind daughters, Debbie (Jim) Smedsrud of Red Lodge and Sheryll Lashway of Great Falls; son, Grey (Audrey McLam) Maronick of Camas, WA; son-in-law, Steve Riney of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, Bob Maronick of Missoula; six grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

