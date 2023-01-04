Obituary: Patricia Rose Doty

On a cold winter's morning in the last week of December 1969 on the 29th a ray of sunshine and laughter was born to Darrell (Jumbo) and Alberta Lee Gobert (nee Moran). On December 16, 2022 that light was extinguished.

Patty was raised in part by her father and paternal Grandparents Edward and Roselle (DustyBull) Gobert. When her grandmother passed away she and her older brother Ralph joined the rest of the blended family in Belt.

Patty always did everything anyone said she couldn't including graduating High School after a baby. She did. Everything this determined pint sized little Native wanted she did. There wasn't a better lost storyteller or a more fierce friend, not a soul exists like hers.

She will truly be missed by the people she leaves to mourn her passing. Daughter Julie Marie Salveson-Fellman (Jeremy) and son Justin Doty. Her partner Shawn Rate, Sisters Rhonda Gobert of GF, Darrylyn Gobert of Billings, Cheryl Rhodes of Minnesota, her littlest sister who will forever be lost without her Mariah Racine (Pete Klein) of Dutton. Brothers Ralph Gobert (Tina Miller) of Chugiak Ak, Darrell Gobert of GF and Donald Herigon (Nichole) of Black Eagle. Her Stepfather Donald Herigon of Belt. Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins and a huge number of friends including her lifelong best friend Charlotte (Estrada) Thompson- Carpenter.

