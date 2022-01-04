Obituary: Patsy Ann (Pewitt) Bryant

Patsy Bryant, 66, of Great Falls, MT passed away during the early morning hours of January 2, 2021. Born on January 6, 1955, in Columbia, SC, Patsy was one of four children born to Jack and Mary (McClanahan) Pewitt. Patsy was raised around the Cashmere/Wenatchee, WA area, graduating from Eastmont High School in 1974.

Patsy had many jobs including working at a daycare and orchard work, where she was a candy packer with Liberty Orchards/ Aplets and Cotlets in Cashmere, WA. It was also in Cashmere, where Patsy met the love of her life, Ron Bryant. The couple were married in Las Vegas, NV on March 29, 1997; they shared 24 years together and a tight knit blended family.

Patsy completed the “Certified Nurses Assistant” program in Wenatchee, WA. When she moved to Great Falls, MT with her family in 2006, she started working at Benefis Hospital and continued to care for her patients until she could no longer. Patsy had a large and giving heart, as was shown by her care for people as well as her animals.

She loved knitting and crocheting hats and blankets for her many grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, playing bingo, karaoke and watching her favorite football teams the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. Patsy fought like a warrior for 4 years against Glioblastoma, beating many odds and in the end, she never lost her positive outlook and her ability to laugh.