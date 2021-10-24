Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Patty (Thornley) Surak

July 9, 1938 - October 21, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Patty Thornley Surak</b><br/><b>July 9, 1938 - October 21, 2021</b>
Patty Thornley Surak July 9, 1938 - October 21, 2021
Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 12:05:38-04

Patty (Thornley) Surak, 83, of Great Falls, died of medical issues associated with diabetes at her home. The daughter of Leonard and Hilda Thornley, Patty was born July 9, 1938, in Warrington, England where she was raised and educated.

Patty met her first husband Jay who was in the US Air Force, and they moved back to the US. They settled in California and later divorced.

She met her second husband, John in California. They later moved to Montana to be closer to Patty’s sister, Stella. John and Patty lived a few miles outside of Great Falls where they raised poultry and sheep for several years. Patty continued working at a local Great Falls law firm up until she retired.

Patty was a consummate cook, who over the years, had perfected many recipes that were loved by family and friends. Patty was an excellent baker and made many cakes for weddings and social functions throughout the years.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader