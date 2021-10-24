Obituary: Patty (Thornley) Surak

Patty (Thornley) Surak, 83, of Great Falls, died of medical issues associated with diabetes at her home. The daughter of Leonard and Hilda Thornley, Patty was born July 9, 1938, in Warrington, England where she was raised and educated.

Patty met her first husband Jay who was in the US Air Force, and they moved back to the US. They settled in California and later divorced.

She met her second husband, John in California. They later moved to Montana to be closer to Patty’s sister, Stella. John and Patty lived a few miles outside of Great Falls where they raised poultry and sheep for several years. Patty continued working at a local Great Falls law firm up until she retired.

Patty was a consummate cook, who over the years, had perfected many recipes that were loved by family and friends. Patty was an excellent baker and made many cakes for weddings and social functions throughout the years.