Obituary: Paul A. Oriet

Paul A Oriet, 63, of Stockett, Montana passed away August 8, 2023, at his home after a lengthy battle of Kennedy’s Disease. He courageously fought this battle for 18 years, never giving up and never letting it take away who he was.

Paul grew up in Tracy, Montana with his mom and four brothers. He attended Centerville High School where he found his love of football and acquired the nickname “Oriet Gold” with his younger brother Jim Oriet. High school was where he met the love of his life Dawn Yatsko. After graduating high school, he headed to South Dakota to work until he got the call that he was accepted into Mountain States Line Constructors to be an electrician lineman.

September 25, 1982, Paul and Dawn married and started their family together, having their daughter, Trista and a year later their son, Kyle. Paul served his local union 44 for 22 years and was proud to serve on the E Board. Paul found a passion in his work and pride that was unmatched.

Paul was blessed with two granddaughters, Reianna Dotter and Khloe Lassila, who lit his life in more ways than he could imagine.

Paul is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughter, Trista; son, Kyle; granddaughters, Reianna (Kyler), Khloe; his brother, Joe (Bonnie); and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the SchniderFuneral Home website.

