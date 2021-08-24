Obituary: Paul "David" Barick

Paul "David" Barick of Great Falls, 64 years old, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Paul was born in Livingston, MT to Paul George and Marie (Downey) Barick. Dave attended school in Great Falls and proudly graduated from Great Falls High School in 1975. Dave attended freshman year of college in Bozeman. He had fond memories of skiing, partying, and attending football games as a Cat fan.

College was not for Dave as he always wanted to work with his hands, so he returned to Great Falls and followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work for Dick Olsen Construction. Dave met and married Shelly Lahn in 1984. They had two sons, Kale and Riley. Dave was set to retire on his 65th birthday, August 29th. Dave’s career as a carpenter spanned more than 43 years.