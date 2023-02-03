Obituary: Paul L. Ghekiere

Paul L. Ghekiere, a beloved husband and father, went to his heavenly home from the Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, MT, on February 2, 2023. Paul was born on September 9, 1943, and was 79 years old.

Paul and his wife, Irene, were married for 56 years. Paul was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as an Elder and taught Confirmation. Paul and Irene joined Faith Lutheran Church and have been longtime members, with Paul serving on the Church Counsel and other committees. Paul especially loved music.

Paul worked at the Anaconda Company for eleven years and retired after 23 years of service from Great Falls Public Schools Ground Maintenance. He also worked part time for the Cascade County Sheriff's Office Department as a Reserve Sheriff under Sheriff John Krsul, and was a volunteer on the Mountain Patrol Search and Rescue.

Paul is survived by his wife, Irene and his dog, Oreo. Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa; parents, Paul and Alexina Ghekiere; and siblings, LaNita Ghekiere and Ann Marie Hill. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

