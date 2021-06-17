Obituary: Paul Morley

Paul Morley, age 53, passed away from a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer on June 9, 2021. Paul and his wife, Candace Morley, were married for 25 years. Together they had two daughters, Katelyn Morley and Sarah Hunter; son-in law, Joe Hunter; and two grandchildren.

Paul graduated from Great Falls High School and then went on to get his bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana. He was the CFO at Mountain View Co-op for 9 years. He absolutely loved his job, learning about agriculture through the company, and enjoyed working hard with the team.