Obituary: Paula J. Johnson

Paula Joyce Johnson, 69, of Great Falls, MT, passed away Wednesday, March 8th, surrounded by loved ones. Paula was born November 14, 1954, in Pawtucket, R.I., to Herbert Houghton and Martha Whitmore. She spent her childhood growing up in Great Falls, MT.

She married Roger Johnson on September 5, 1987. For many years she was a military wife and stay-at-home mom. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother more than anything else in this world. Paula loved having BBQs, cooking, camping, bowling, playing pool, card games, and traveling. She enjoyed being with friends and family. She was the life of the party, always having a good time. She made the best macaroni & cheese dish which was a regular request from friends and family. After returning to Great Falls in 1996, Paula worked at Benefis for many years before retiring in 2008. She succumbed to her illness after battling for many years. Paula was a wonderful woman, loved by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Johnson of Great Falls; Sons Erik (Dede) Finley of Waynesville, NC, and Nate Colbert of Butte; her daughters Leola Williams of Seattle, WA, Gemma Johnson (Geri Segna) of Great Falls, and Ashley Johnson of Butte. Her sister Carl (Jack) Latray of Cut Bank; her brothers Gary Houghton of Los Angeles, CA, and Dan Houghton of Hillsboro, OR along with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



