Obituary: Paula Lee Dillman Geary

Paula Lee Dillman Geary, 73, passed away on October 20, 2022 from complications due to pneumonia. She was born and raised in Great Falls. She met her husband, N.J. Geary, while he was stationed at Malmstrom AFB. She traveled with him and made a home with their two children as they moved all over the world.

How do you describe Paula? She was kooky, fun and playful. She was the heart of the family. She was imaginative. She was a first class prankster. She loved to play cards and board games. She was idolized by her younger sisters. She was artistic, creative and a great interior designer. She was a Rolling Stones fanatic. She loved watching NFL football. She was an ace poker player. She could inspire everyone to be their best self. She couldn't say the word S-P-I-D-E-R. She loved her dogs and cats. She was a warrior. She was an avid reader and loved scary movies. She was an inspiration.

Paula leaves behind her children, Shannon Geary and Kori (Jerry) Minish. She considered Anna Geary as her own. She leaves her grandchildren Megan (Jake Swartz), Sara and Chloe Geary and Adam Jackson. She helped mold her grandchildren into courageous, fun -loving and remarkable adults. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

