Obituary: Pauline Faye Levesey

Pauline Faye Levesey was born on August 26, 1951. She passed away of natural causes on January 11, 2024. Pauline went to school in Rocky Boy, MT. She left to go to college in Chicago and to pursue a career as a dental assistant. Pauline was a loving and caring woman she spent most of her time taking care of her kids, Christy and Michael. Pauline loved to make people laugh and always brought the light to the room.

She loved to get dressed up, go out, and have fun. She loved her grandkids dearly. She loved being the grandma to sneak them dollars and give them candy. Pauline lived a long, beautiful life doing all types of things.

Pauline is survived by her children, Christy Anne Alexander, and Michael Lee Alexander Sr. (Dava Mitchell-Alexander); brother, Joey; grandkids, Loren Lee Alexander, Benicio Damitri Alexander, Trinity Delores Alexander (Adam Bratten), Isaiah David Mitchell-Alexander; great-grandkids, Ka’Marie Rose Alexander, Chayton Dean Alexander, Amari Michael Bratten; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

