Obituary: Pauline Jones

Pauline Jones, 91, of Great Falls passed away on April 4, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. She was born January 1, 1930, to Michael and Barbara Hriczise. She was raised and attended school at Stockett, Montana.

She went to work for Louie’s Kitchenette in Great Falls as a waitress where she met Robert Jones. They were later married. Pauline became a stay-at-home mom raising three sons. She later worked at the Mid-Town Motel and Montana Deaconess Medical Center as a housekeeper. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .