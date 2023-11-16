Obituary: Pauline Mae (Lysne) Hovland

Pauline (Polly) Hovland, 93, of Great Falls peacefully passed away on Nov. 12, 2023 of congestive heart failure. Polly was born on July 24, 1930 on a farm south of York, ND. Polly graduated from Leeds High School, where she was a cheerleader for the Leeds Lions.

Soon after graduation, she was smitten by a returning WWII sailor, Warren Hovland. On Nov. 12, 1949, the young couple were married at the Leeds Lutheran Church. A year later, on Nov. 14, a daughter, Peggy Lee was born.

Looking for better jobs, they moved to Great Falls in 1951. Dad worked for Hansen Dairy and eventually the US Postal Service. Mom worked for The ideal and National Laundry as an office manager. In March of 1957, a son, Scott Warren was born. Wanting to work fewer hours, mom joined Keller-Katherine Eye Clinic as a bookkeeper, retiring in 1986.

She and dad enjoyed retirement, taking many cruises and bus trips around the US and also spending summers at the “Little house” in Leeds, ND. Mom was a devout member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she has many wonderful friends. She worked as a volunteer at the Visitors Center, The Food Bank and The Scottish Rite. In her earlier years she loved bowling and later golf.

Polly is survived by her daughter Peggy Bowles; son Scott (Lisa) Hovland; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister in law Junice Lysne and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

